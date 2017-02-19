Rain back in Bay Area, cities prepare

Get out those umbrellas because the rain is back and the Bay Area is going to get drenched. The incoming storm prompted a high wind warning in San Francisco. Other regions are on under a flood watch.In San Jose, the Guadalupe River is still at normal levels but officials are keeping a close eye on it.PG&E have extra crews out ready to restore downed lines and respond to any outages.In Palo Alto, the weather has eroded part of Arasteradero Road creating a hazard and steep dropoff where traffic passes above Los Trancos Creek.Potholes are the problem in East Palo Alto. Douglas Artz with specialty towing is using sandbags to make the roads a little smoother. "We're getting ready for the storm coming up here," he said. "We're filling up all our bags, trying to get all the potholes in the road filled so we don't have any water building up on the side of the road here."San Franciscans are familiar with flood barriers along 17th and Folsom streets--a sure sign that the weather is going to get bad."These flood stop gates are filled with recycled water to weigh them down," said Artz. "So they can protect all these homes and businesses."Residents also put out sandbags, tarps and wooden boards to help guard against potential damage.