Rain hits Bay Area, residents prepare for wet conditions
Redwood City residents are picking up sandbags and staying out of the wet weather as the weekend storm hits the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

by Sergio Quintana
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
The storm sneaked up on the Peninsula early Saturday evening and has caused a few problems for residents. In Redwood City the umbrellas came out when the rain started around 10:00 p.m.

STORMWATCH: Sandbag locations in the Bay Area

Cities across the Bay Area have been offering up sand and sandbags to help residents guard against adverse weather conditions.

