WEATHER
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
A rare sighting as lightning strikes the Space Needle in Seattle, Wash. (Space Needle/Twitter)
kgo
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 07:59PM
In a rare sight, lightning struck the Seattle Space Needle on Monday.
The Space Needle
Twitter account
shared a short video showing the thunderous strike.
Related Topics:
weather
digital video
lightning
