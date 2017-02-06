The rain has been relentless Monday night, making for dangerous driving conditions--trees down, power lines down. This isn't even the worst of the storm.On Soquel San Jose Road, a large tree crashed down onto power lines. Crews made quick work of the tree so cars could get by. The power line was an ongoing problem."We don't know if they are still live or if power has been shut off," said Captain Scott Harway of the Central Fire Protection District. "So we have to assume that they are live lines."Richie King lives nearby and was met by flashing lights and emergency crews at his turnoff. He assumes his power is out. "It seems to happen at least a couple times a year," he said. "El Nino season last year, we caught some of that, but normally they get it within a day or two it'll be back on so it's not too much of a hassle."On Bear Creek Road an unattended hazard created some close calls. Cars came around the bend to find a large limb in the lane.Between trees, slides and slip outs, the Santa Cruz Mountains are a dangerous place to drive in the rain.The CHP reminds everyone to slow down and make sure your car is in good working order with plenty of gas.Highway 17 already saw its share of wrecks in the rain and the roads aren't going to dry out anytime soon.