WEATHER

Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mountains

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Santa Cruz Mountains have taken a beating by recent rains and another storm is already doing some damage. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
The rain has been relentless Monday night, making for dangerous driving conditions--trees down, power lines down. This isn't even the worst of the storm.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

On Soquel San Jose Road, a large tree crashed down onto power lines. Crews made quick work of the tree so cars could get by. The power line was an ongoing problem.

"We don't know if they are still live or if power has been shut off," said Captain Scott Harway of the Central Fire Protection District. "So we have to assume that they are live lines."

Richie King lives nearby and was met by flashing lights and emergency crews at his turnoff. He assumes his power is out. "It seems to happen at least a couple times a year," he said. "El Nino season last year, we caught some of that, but normally they get it within a day or two it'll be back on so it's not too much of a hassle."

On Bear Creek Road an unattended hazard created some close calls. Cars came around the bend to find a large limb in the lane.

Between trees, slides and slip outs, the Santa Cruz Mountains are a dangerous place to drive in the rain.

The CHP reminds everyone to slow down and make sure your car is in good working order with plenty of gas.

Highway 17 already saw its share of wrecks in the rain and the roads aren't going to dry out anytime soon.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainwindstormsevere weatherstorm damagewinter storm
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Storms cause commuter issues in Santa Cruz Mountains
More Weather
Top Stories
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Girl separated from family for years in Yemen reunited at SFO
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Show More
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
Drifters plead guilty to San Francisco, Fairfax killings
Drones light up sky behind Lady Gaga during halftime show
Appeals court to hear oral arguments over phone call
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
More News
Top Video
Trust fund kitties available for those who can't afford pets
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Girl separated from family for years in Yemen reunited at SFO
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
More Video