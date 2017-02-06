Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area

The relentless rain is starting to take its toll on parts of the Bay Area, especially counties that have had some major damage already.The rain is far from over, but across Bay Area counties like Contra Costa are already working on repairing and paying for previous storm damage, which is costing the county millions of dollars.Contra Costa supervisors recently added their name to the growing list of counties seeking federal funding by declaring a local state of emergency because of damage like a giant sinkhole on Alhambra Valley Road near Pinole. The repair on the sink hole alone is expected to be $4 million.And the one on Miner Road in Orinda will cost at least $1 million to repair.When asked, does this start to reveal problems that you're not even sure you had? Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Anderson said: "Absolutely, we have a very aging infrastructure, particularly with our flood control district."