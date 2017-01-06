The Santa Cruz Mountains are already saturated and vulnerable due to extensive storm damage and are expected to get the most rain during the weekend storm.Covered bridge Equestrian Center sits right on the banks of the San Lorenzo River in Felton. The owners opted to move all 70 horses to higher ground. "Seemed like there was so much uncertainty that it was worth waiting around to find out," said Patrick Boole.With just hours to go before the rain starts falling, Cynthia Ritenour was hoping to fill 20 sandbags to protect her Santa Cruz home. "Ten years ago when it rained our whole house almost got flooded," She said. "It just came down the hill, just slowly crept up and was almost up to my knees, so wee're not going to do that again this year."The City of Santa Cruz is providing free bags and sand, encouraging residents to be prepared."Have plenty of food and water, essential medicines on hand," said city official Janice Bisgaard. "Have a battery operated radio, plenty of backup batteries."Officials also recommend flashlights and a full tank of gas, but are asking people to stay off roads if they can. For its part, the city has had crews inspecting and cleaning pump stations, catch basins and 67 miles of storm drains. Humans, horses and homes are bracing for the impact.