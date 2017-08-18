SOLAR ECLIPSE

Rush is on to secure safe viewing glasses as rare total solar eclipse approaches

EMBED </>More Videos

The total eclipse is just days away, and the rush is on to obtain viewing glasses. But, predators are taking advantage. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The total eclipse is just days away, and the rush is on to obtain viewing glasses. But, predators are taking advantage.

The American Astronomical Society is warning that most supplies are depleted, and that counterfeit glasses have flooded the market.

Scientists say they have found fake glasses with fake certification, and they may not protect your eyes when you look at the eclipse.

"What you really need are these. These are eclipse viewing glasses because of course you never want to actually look up at the sky unprotected. The sun will burn your eyeballs," Scientist Robyn Higdon with the San Francisco Exploratorium said.

Thousands of solar viewing glasses have been given away or sold for a few dollars. You can look through them safely, but not if they're counterfeit.

"There's some concern about whether or not glasses are safe. NASA's been testing glasses from all over the world just to make sure everyone's eyeballs are going to be safe for this," Higdon said.

Hidgon says you can test your glasses before the eclipse to make sure they're safe.

"One good way you can test at home, is if you put these glasses on, if you can see anything, they're not safe," Higdon said.

The American Astronomical Society says you should not be able to see anything through them except the sun itself or something comparably bright.

For example with safe glasses you may be able to detect unfrosted light bulbs, a bright halogen light bulb, or a bright LED light such as your cellphone flashlight.

The ISO certification number should appear on all legitimate glasses. But the American Astronomical Society reports some vendors have simply stamped this code on the fake ones.

Amazon recalled a batch of glasses because it could not confirm they were legitimate.

Higdon notes they'll have safe viewing at the Exploratorium.

"Also, to experience it with a crowd of people, it's a very social experience," Higdon said.

Click here to read more about some of the misconceptions that go along with eclipses.

On the day of the eclipse, we'll bring you live coverage on TV and online. Click here for other ways to watch this rare event in the Bay Area.

VIDEO: Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

What makes this eclipse so rare? These facts and figures answer that and more.


The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly that Monday, turning day into night for a few minutes from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down to the top of South America.

VIDEO: How will you power down for the eclipse?
EMBED More News Videos

On Aug. 21, the sun and the moon will duke it out as California experiences a near total solar eclipse. This will put a major dent into our state's solar energy production. You can help offset the loss just by using those watts more wisely.


The total eclipse on Aug. 21 will last just 1 1/2 hours as the lunar shadow sweeps across the country.

The 2017 Path of Totality
NASA says, "This animation closely follows the Moon's umbra shadow as it passes over the United States during the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse. Through the use of a number of NASA datasets, notably the global elevation maps from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the shape and location of the shadow is depicted with unprecedented accuracy."



RELATED STORIES:

How are you celebrating this rare event? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonhistorysciencesummer7 On Your SideconsumernasaexploratoriumSan FranciscoOaklandSan MateoSan JoseMarin
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Bay Area eclipse chasers following sun for more than 2 decades
SF family rents luxury RV for eclipse-chasing trip to Oregon
Eclipse viewers warned of eye protection as excitement grows
ASK THE EXPERT: ABC7 Weather team answers questions about solar eclipse
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
Bay Area eclipse chasers following sun for more than 2 decades
SF family rents luxury RV for eclipse-chasing trip to Oregon
Eclipse viewers warned of eye protection as excitement grows
ASK THE EXPERT: ABC7 Weather team answers questions about solar eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in SJ
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
San Francisco Mayor pushes back against Crissy Field rally
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Berkeley considers ordinance to prevent violence ahead of planned protests
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mikey's Muffins, TruMoo
SF family rents luxury RV for eclipse-chasing trip to Oregon
Show More
Eclipse viewers warned of eye protection as excitement grows
Family: Bay Area man is victim of Barcelona attack
Police investigate after synagogue vandalized in Alameda
Elementary school in SJ on lockdown
Homeland Security, DEA investigation shuts down Redwood City street
More News
Top Video
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
Berkeley considers ordinance to prevent violence ahead of planned protests
Bay Area eclipse chasers following sun for more than 2 decades
More Video