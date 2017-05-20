WEATHER

Temps soar in the Triangle, tips to stay safe in the heat

EMBED </>More Videos

Children and pets dying in hot cars in a common but preventable tragedy. (AccuWeather)

The danger of hot car deaths isn't limited to just summer. The temperature inside a car can increase dramatically in minutes in warm spring weather.

ABC11's Chris Hohmann said temperatures jumped Saturday, RDU Airport even saw 90 degrees.

"Since 1998, 702 kids have died in hot cars," according to AccuWeather.

"54 percent were accidents, 28 percent were children playing unattended, and 17 percent were left intentionally.

A child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body."

This danger is real for pets too: Temperatures can rise dramatically in the span of minutes, and cracking a window does little to no good.

To be safe, AccuWeather suggests parents be attentive and get into a routine when leaving their car, make sure their child doesn't have access to their keys and leave pets at home if there's any reason to leave them in a car.

Officials at WakeMed said it's important to know the signs of heatstroke, such as confusion, quickened a heart rate, and dry, hot skin to avoid dehydration.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherspringhot carchildren
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday morning
Nice weather is good reminder to be careful of rip currents at beaches
Santa Cruz expecting big crowds as temperatures surge
Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt
More Weather
Top Stories
Pleasanton police investigating officer-involved shooting
Swimmers rescued by Coast Guard and SFFD
CHP investigates deadly crash near Healdsburg
Spurs: Kawhi Leonard will sit out Game 3
Watch SF's annual Bay to Breakers live tomorrow
UCSF hosts annual skin cancer screening clinic
Man subdued after incident on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Show More
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Pippa Middleton ties the knot in Springtime wedding
President Trump receives honor at Saudi royal palace on his 1st foreign trip
1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal
Woman charged with manslaughter in San Ramon DUI crash
More News
Top Video
CHP investigates deadly crash near Healdsburg
UCSF hosts annual skin cancer screening clinic
Would-be parents seek answers after Bay Area adoption center's abrupt bankruptcy and closure
Man allegedly tries to breach cockpit on flight from LAX to Honolulu
More Video