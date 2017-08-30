HURRICANE HARVEY

Salvation Army deploying Hayward, Antioch officers to Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people from the Salvation Army in Hayward and Antioch are leaving today for Texas to provide emotional and spiritual care. (KGO-TV)

By
HOUSTON (KGO) --
Three people from the Salvation Army in Hayward and Antioch are leaving today for Texas to provide emotional and spiritual care.

The three people, Captain John Kelley, Captain Randy Clarke and Major Sheryl Clarke are from the Hayward and Antioch corps. They will be heading to Texas to provide emotional and spiritual care where Salvation Army emergency disaster services teams are located.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC

They'll be gone for almost two weeks. Different kinds of help are needed. The three are familiar with working in emergency disaster areas.

RELATED: How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

"It's just incredible. And sometimes the only thing you can do is give them a hug and let them cry on your shoulder and listen to them," said Hayward Salvation Army Capt. John Kelley.

The Salvation Army has more than 50 mobile kitchens deployed to Texas. They've served thousands of meals.

The crew from Antioch and Hayward is scheduled to be in Texas through September 12.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricanestormevacuationu.s. & worldsevere weatherstorm damagewind damageTexasLouisianaAntiochHayward
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Celebs send their thoughts to Houston
Sandra Bullock gives $1 million to hurricane relief
Tropical Storm Harvey makes 2nd landfall, now in Louisiana
Joel Osteen defends decision not to open church earlier
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Harvey makes 2nd landfall, now in Louisiana
Houston grandparents call local Chick-fil-A for help
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More Weather
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Harvey makes 2nd landfall, now in Louisiana
Classic cars destroyed in fire at San Francisco restoration warehouse
Houston police chief breaks down describing officer who died in Harvey
Group threatening to block Golden Gate Bridge this morning
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Talking to North Korea is 'not the answer,' Trump says
FDA approves first 'living drug' for childhood leukemia
Show More
Harvey sets preliminary US rain record with 51.88 inches: National Weather Service
Texas attorney general warns of price gouging in aftermath of Harvey
Trump thanks Texas officials for hurricane response, barely addresses victims
East Bay charity helping make room for Hurricane Harvey pets
Family seeks answers in mysterious death of South Bay woman
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Tropical Storm Harvey makes 2nd landfall, now in Louisiana
Sandra Bullock gives $1 million to hurricane relief
Classic cars destroyed in fire at San Francisco restoration warehouse
More Video