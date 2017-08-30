Salvation Army deploying Hayward, Antioch officers to Texas

Three people from the Salvation Army in Hayward and Antioch are leaving today for Texas to provide emotional and spiritual care.The three people, Captain John Kelley, Captain Randy Clarke and Major Sheryl Clarke are from the Hayward and Antioch corps. They will be heading to Texas to provide emotional and spiritual care where Salvation Army emergency disaster services teams are located.They'll be gone for almost two weeks. Different kinds of help are needed. The three are familiar with working in emergency disaster areas."It's just incredible. And sometimes the only thing you can do is give them a hug and let them cry on your shoulder and listen to them," said Hayward Salvation Army Capt. John Kelley.The Salvation Army has more than 50 mobile kitchens deployed to Texas. They've served thousands of meals.The crew from Antioch and Hayward is scheduled to be in Texas through September 12.