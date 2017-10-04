FLOODING

San Jose crews work to prepare Coyote Creek for winter storms

Crews are seen preparing Coyote Creek for winter in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was only eight months ago when an estimated 14,000 residents of San Jose had to evacuate from their homes and apartments when Coyote Creek flooded several neighborhoods. Winter rain and storms are on the horizon, and work is underway to clear debris from the creek to prevent future flooding.

Crews were working Wednesday morning, clearing 40 species of invasive vegetation along the creek banks that run between several mobile home parks on Oakland Road to the west and the San Jose Municipal Golf Course on the east.

While primarily an environmental project, the removal of a tall grass known as Arundo donax may help to improve the flow of the creek and help to reduce flooding concerns. Arundo donax has its origins in Asia, according to Jennifer Codianne, the integrated vegetation unit manager at the Santa Clara Valley Water District, which is leading the effort.

The Water District has also taken other steps to address flooding concerns by repairing a levee that branches off from a major levee along Coyote Creek and helps to protect residents of nearby mobile home parks. There have also been two major clean-up days in which volunteers and residents and Water District staff helped to remove five and a quarter tons of debris from the creek in the East Williams Street area and the Rock Springs neighborhood, both of which sustained major flooding in February.

Bob Lamb, a resident of the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park off Oakland Road, is glad to see work being done to prepare for this winter. He has gone through three floods since moving to the park in 1988. Coyote Creek sits behind his home, separated by a levee.

Richard Santos, a member of the Water District's Board of Directors, says there is more to be done. The board has allocated $22 million for flood protection projects. Santos says Congressional representatives Zoe Lofgren and Ro Khanna, along with state Assembly and Senate members, have pledged to help speed up approvals and bureaucratic red tape to get projects moving. Santos says the Army Corps of Engineers is currently working on a feasibility study to determine what improvements can be made to address flooding along Coyote Creek.

David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherenvironmentflash floodingfloodingsanta clara countysevere weatherwinterstormstorm damageSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOODING
Flooded vehicles winding up at Texas raceway
Pres. Trump to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico faces weeks without electricity after Maria
Backdrop for Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' video destroyed by Hurricane
More flooding
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Gusty winds, low humidity increase Bay Area fire danger
Climbers say deadly rockfalls at El Capitan won't deter them from climbing
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
More Weather
Top Stories
President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors
Sen. Feinstein's daughter planned to attend concert where massacre happened
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in LA
New California law means no more jaywalking tickets during countdown
Here's your chance to send your name to Mars
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Dogs bring comfort to survivors of deadly Las Vegas shooting
Google introduces wireless headphones
Show More
Cal alum helped make room for patients during Vegas shooting
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Student with Nerf gun prompted lockdown at Las Positas campus in Livermore
Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos