San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high

A San Jose house submerged in water! Several more homes on S. 17 St in trouble with lower level flooding bc of overflowing coyote creek pic.twitter.com/NRndDxEesM — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 21, 2017

Many houses in San Jose are experiencing lower level and basement flooding due to the rising waters of Coyote Creek along 17th Street."This is a higher level than it was before," said Rich Logsdon, who was surveying the damage to three of his family's San Jose homes. "It's all the way up to the windows."The houses on South 17th Street back up to the now overflowing Coyote Creek which swallowed one of his homes up to the roof, flooded the lower level of a duplex and flooded the driveway and basement of Logsdon's third home."We weren't sure how much water was going to come out and now it's just a lot more devastating than we thought," he said.Logsdon's mother used to live in one of the houses and says they flooded two times in the 1990s so he was anticipating water but not this much.He took video of the creek rising Monday afternoon. It didn't seem to rise higher than the home's foundation. The patio and picnic bench were still visible but less than 24 hours later it's all under water."We were hoping this wasn't going to happen again, but there's been so much rain in such a short period of time and Anderson when it overflows," said Logsdon. " There's nothing we can do about it. It's an act of nature, force of God--that's the way it is.""Anderson Reservoir is now spilling over its spillway as it's designed to," said Rachel Gibson of the Santa Clara Valley Water District. "It's nothing like the Oroville Dam spillway.The SCVWD controls some portions of Coyote Creek and expects water levels to continue to rise Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning."That's the wild card," said Gibson. "We don't know exactly how much it's going to go up."It's not just people, animals are also knee deep in water. Some San Jose horses are still in their flooded stalls.Sky7 observed horses adjacent to the Rock Springs enighborhood where so many people hae been evacuated. Residents who've been evacuated from their homes can take their pets to the San Jose animal shelter on Monterey Road, where they willbe cared for.