San Jose officials plan to announce flood damage price tag

The city of San Jose is expected to announce a price tag on the damage from a devastating flood that hit the city last week.City officials say more than 1,300 homes are in need of extensive repairs.Three houses were red-tagged in the Williams Street Park area. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo spent the weekend with volunteers in the Rocksprings area.Liccardo says landlords are responsible for making sure their properties are safe for tenants to move back in."They've got to make some improvements or we're going to be on them with code enforcement to make sure they fix whatever needs to get fixed. It's going to be a lot of work we know and we're preparing for all that in the days ahead," said Liccardo.The city also plans to ask for state and federal aid tomorrow.