San Jose officials say floods caused $73 million in damage

A San Jose official says an initial estimate puts damage costs from last week's flooding of several residential neighborhoods at $73 million.Assistant City Manager David Sykes said Monday flood damage to private property is estimated at $50 million. He says the floods caused another $23 million in damages to public infrastructure.Sykes says the preliminary estimate will allow the city to request state and federal disaster relief funds.He said the city has received more than $900,000 in donations for flooding victims and that 123 people remain in a city shelter.Last week, city officials ordered more than 14,000 residents to evacuate as water from swollen Coyote Creek flooded homes and temporarily shut down a portion of a major freeway.City officials say more than 1,300 homes are in need of extensive repairs.Three houses were red-tagged in the Williams Street Park area. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo spent the weekend with volunteers in the Rocksprings area.Liccardo says landlords are responsible for making sure their properties are safe for tenants to move back in."They've got to make some improvements or we're going to be on them with code enforcement to make sure they fix whatever needs to get fixed. It's going to be a lot of work we know and we're preparing for all that in the days ahead," said Liccardo.The city also plans to ask for state and federal aid on Tuesday.