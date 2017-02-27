San Jose residents clean-up in Rocksprings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Residents in the Rocksprings neighborhood of San Jose are continuing to clean-up after floods last week kept most all of them out of their homes.
ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedmen caught up with residents to see how much progress they're making and what more needs to be done.
The Silicon Valley Community Foundation has raised more than $900,000 to help with flood victim relief.
