San Jose residents clean-up in Rocksprings

After a weekend of work, clean-up efforts continued today in the Rocksprings neighborhood in San Jose. (KGO-TV )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents in the Rocksprings neighborhood of San Jose are continuing to clean-up after floods last week kept most all of them out of their homes.

ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedmen caught up with residents to see how much progress they're making and what more needs to be done.

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation has raised more than $900,000 to help with flood victim relief.

RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation info and how to help
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
