San Jose residents express frustration with city, landlords after flood

Four days after Coyote Creek began to flood three San Jose neighborhoods residents continue to express frustration at the city and their landlords.Almost anything worked to help cart away belongings flood victims could salvage.All around there were piles of household goods and clothing residentw worked hard to buy were cast away.The city quickly arranged for large dumpsters where residents could drive by to discard flood debris. Resident Joyce Berkowitz made the first of many runs she plans to make. She had four feet of floodwater in her home. "It's a lesson in not getting attached to your stuff," Berkowitz said.But, there's mounting frustration among flood victims, especially among renters with landlords unwilling to help.Nathaniel Alcantara pays $1800 a month in rent. "She said there's no plan. You guys need to come in yourself and clean your own unit. I told her 'I'm not a professional, I don't even know what kind of chemicals are in my unit. You need to come and hire someone to come down here and clean my unit so i can go inside again,'" resident Nathaniel Alcantara said.And homeowners in the Brookwood area off William Street gathered to vent at city councilman Raul Peralez and others with the city in search of help and answers. Some complained they've pumped out their basements but the flood waters just come back.Four trades unions today presented checks totaling $65,000 to help victims.Mayor Sam Liccardo stopped by fire station 34 with doughnuts and coffee to thank first responders. This is where the city's urban search and rescue team is based that saved 330 trapped residents in RockSprings. The mayor says the city will hold public hearings over its response to the flood."The bureaucratic finger pointing stops today. This happened in my city. I'm responsible," Liccardo said.