Residents along San Lorenzo River warned of potential flooding
Residents along the San Lorenzo were being warned they may have to leave their homes as the river flowed fast and high Sunday evening following a powerful round of storms over the weekend.

by Lillian Kim
FELTON, Calif. --
Volunteers with the Felton Grove Disaster Planning Committee went door-to-door alerting residents about the rising river. "I feel like people are doing a really good job. We gave them lots of warnings. The county has also used the reverse 911 system to let people know what's going on," volunteer Liz Taylor-Sellings said.

Many residents have elevated their homes in past years, but the Peterson family was busy doing what they could to keep potential floodwater out of their garage. "It's the same old thing. We stay here, water comes in, water goes out. We clean up, start over," Felton Grove resident Paul Peterson said.

