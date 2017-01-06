WEATHER

Santa Clara levees being threatened by approaching storm

Water in Santa Clara area rivers are at risk of flooding. January 6, 2017

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents in the Santa Clara County area are being warned to be proactive instead of reactive when preparing for the severe weather heading to the Bay Area over the weekend. Rivers and levees in the area have a history of flooding and runoffs during heavy rain.

WATCH VIDEO: Watch Accuweather Forecast

In Gilroy, flooding already closed a dip in Miller Avenue near Christmas Hill Park, which is the site of the annual Garlic Festival. That same creek forced dozens of residents to evacuate the Thousand Trails RV Park just west of Morgan Hill. "The rising river would pose a danger to the bridge, and there's no other way to get in and out of there," said Jay Samples a resident of the RV Park. "So if there's an emergency with the bridge down, they wouldn't be able to help anyone in there, which is why everybody's got to leave."

RELATED: Rising water, wind worry North Bay residents ahead of storm

This wouldn't be the first time the facility flooded; the most recent was just last March. For now, residents are finding alternative places to park their RV's. "We've sandbagged already. We're taking precautions. For now, I think we're at the higher ground. Most of our neighbors are above ground as well," said Russell McGillicuddy who lives on a five-acre property not far from the Thousand Trails RV Park.


Right now, sandbags are in high demand. "I'd rather do it now than when it's pouring rain and be ahead of the game," said Shaun Pennington who works in Morgan Hill. The Santa Clara Valley Water District is helping to distribute sandbags out to residents.

RELATED: Sandbag locations throughout the Bay Area
Further south levees that protect Watsonville from the Pajaro River are being closely watched by experts. "There are some levees in the south part of the country on the Pajaro River that are old, old levees that probably wouldn't meet today's standards for levee materials," said Bruce Laclegur the county flood control manager.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

The levees in Watsonville were built 67 years ago and they've failed several times in the past. Plans to rebuild them have been stalled so residents can only hope they'll survive this weekend's downpour.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast and severe weather alerts on the go, and click here for full coverage on El Nino.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherstormweatherrainsevere weatherfloodingSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
San Francisco company compares gloves you can wear while texting
More weather
WEATHER
Pacifica pier closing ahead of storm
Major weekend storm could hurt Tahoe ski conditions
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
More Weather
Top Stories
Major weekend storm could hurt Tahoe ski conditions
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Raiders players honored by PFWA ahead of big playoff game
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
Show More
Group working to archive words of Donald Trump in San Francisco
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Passengers from Florida land in San Francisco after narrowly missing shooting
STORMWATCH: sandbag locations in the Bay Area
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos