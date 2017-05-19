EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2013040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The heat is on! Temperatures are expected to surge this weekend in the Bay Area.

What do you think is best beach in the Bay Area? Here is a list of the top spots: https://t.co/IDysMmjvra — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 19, 2017

Sea otter weather in Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/6FGB8HdCZl — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 19, 2017

Surf's up in Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/QKOUJDcTBj — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 19, 2017

The hot weather has finally landed on a weekend for everyone to enjoy. There's really no such thing as perfect, but how else would you describe the weather in Santa Cruz today?"It's beautiful out here. It's really nice. I just love all the scenery," said Hannah Rios, Reno resident.Surfers, sailors, kayakers and stand up paddle boarders are all taking advantage of the plentiful sunshine and lack of crowds. However, they know the weekend will be different."It's glassy, perfect weather," said Shaun Nelson, Campbell resident."It's definitely going to be busy. It's kind of like the earlier you go, less people. So got to get here early," said Kendyll Nelson, Campbell resident.Sea lions won't be the only ones lounging around this weekend. Temperatures in the 90s in spots in the Bay Area -- means people will flock to Santa Cruz -- where temperatures are forecasted to hit the mid to upper 70s. You may see sea otters snacking on some food in the water.And you'll definitely see tourists filling up the restaurants and businesses in the area, like Stagnaro Brothers seafood on the wharf."It's a been a pretty rough winter with all the rain all the storms coming through but when the sun comes out it definitely brings out the crowds," said Rob McPherson, Stagnaro Brothers Seafood.The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is also open all weekend so expect that to attract more crowds.