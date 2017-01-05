Businesses in the Santa Cruz Mountains were busy prepping Thursday in anticipation of flooding, mudslides, and power outages as another round of powerful storms moves in for the weekend.Nancy Jarvie at Scarborough Home Center was helping people in Ben Lomond get ready for the weekend rain. "So, candles, lanterns, oil, batteries, tarps, rainsuits. We're just buttoning down and hoping for the best," she said.Despite the incoming storm, it will be a busy weekend for some in the mountains. Mount Hermon Christian Camps and Conference Center is expecting 400 visitors over the two days.The wet weather this week has saturated the ground, but camp officials say it's nothing new for them. "We do our regular things, cleaning out our drains, making sure our drains are clear, making sure we have extra flashlights and umbrellas for guests coming through," Bill Fernald with the Center said.The rain could be an extra thrill for visitors taking a ride on the camp's zip lines. "The wind always gets me looking a little bit, but for the most part a really wet weekend is really beautiful in the Santa Cruz Mountains, especially in a Redwood forest.