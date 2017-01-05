WEATHER

Businesses prep for outages, mudslides in Santa Cruz Mountains
EMBED </>More News Videos

Heavy rains are expected to hit the Santa Cruz Mountains, and businesses are preparing for flooding and power outages. (KGO-TV)

By and Matt Keller
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Businesses in the Santa Cruz Mountains were busy prepping Thursday in anticipation of flooding, mudslides, and power outages as another round of powerful storms moves in for the weekend.

RELATED: SC mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain

Nancy Jarvie at Scarborough Home Center was helping people in Ben Lomond get ready for the weekend rain. "So, candles, lanterns, oil, batteries, tarps, rainsuits. We're just buttoning down and hoping for the best," she said.

Despite the incoming storm, it will be a busy weekend for some in the mountains. Mount Hermon Christian Camps and Conference Center is expecting 400 visitors over the two days.

The wet weather this week has saturated the ground, but camp officials say it's nothing new for them. "We do our regular things, cleaning out our drains, making sure our drains are clear, making sure we have extra flashlights and umbrellas for guests coming through," Bill Fernald with the Center said.

The rain could be an extra thrill for visitors taking a ride on the camp's zip lines. "The wind always gets me looking a little bit, but for the most part a really wet weekend is really beautiful in the Santa Cruz Mountains, especially in a Redwood forest.
MORE: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindstorm damagehome repairsBen Lomond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
More Weather
Top Stories
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
New law allows free booze in California beauty salons
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Show More
Exploring the background of Oakland's new police chief
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
Child orders doll house, cookies using Echo Dot
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
More Video