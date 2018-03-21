WEATHER

Santa Cruz Mountains hit by downpours with more rain on the way

This morning, patchy, dense fog made conditions even more dangerous for commuters on Highway 17. (KGO-TV)

By
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
The rain has been relentless in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

This morning, patchy, dense fog made conditions even more dangerous for commuters on Highway 17. Some people learned the hard way you can't drive like it's dry. Others just avoid Hwy 17 altogether.
This week they'll measure the rain in inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents know anything can happen.

"A lot of our roads are flooded. We have a lot of very large oak branches that hang over the road, and you just think, I wonder how strong that branch is? Or if it's going to collapse on my car and squish me like a bug," said Ben Lomond resident, Renee Seligman.

