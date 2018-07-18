SANTA MONICA, Calif. --Lightning strikes from an electrical storm prompted the evacuation of all beach areas in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Officials posted about the evacuation on the city's twitter account, advising everyone to evacuate from the ocean and beach areas and to seek cover indoors.
Here's a look at the weather forecast in LA from our sister station KABC, and here's a look at the forecast where you live.
SM Alert - Lightning Advisory— City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) July 18, 2018
An electrical storm with lightning has been reported in Santa Monica. Please evacuate all ocean and beach areas. Seek cover away from the beach and indoors on the Pier until the storm has ended. pic.twitter.com/afsEcMLqHe
