SM Alert - Lightning Advisory

An electrical storm with lightning has been reported in Santa Monica. Please evacuate all ocean and beach areas. Seek cover away from the beach and indoors on the Pier until the storm has ended. pic.twitter.com/afsEcMLqHe — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) July 18, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3691727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Lightning strikes from an electrical storm prompted the evacuation of all beach areas in Santa Monica on Wednesday.Officials posted about the evacuation on the city's twitter account, advising everyone to evacuate from the ocean and beach areas and to seek cover indoors.