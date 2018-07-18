WEATHER

Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning from electrical storm

EMBED </>More Videos

All Santa Monica beach areas were evacuated Wednesday due to lightning from an electrical storm, city officials said.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Lightning strikes from an electrical storm prompted the evacuation of all beach areas in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Officials posted about the evacuation on the city's twitter account, advising everyone to evacuate from the ocean and beach areas and to seek cover indoors.

Here's a look at the weather forecast in LA from our sister station KABC, and here's a look at the forecast where you live.

VIDEO: Beach lightning safety tips
EMBED More News Videos

501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherlightningevacuationbeachesrainstormSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Southern California weather forecast Sunday
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler highs today
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News