Hundreds of residents were displaced and homes damaged as storms, tornadoes and hail battered the Midwest.
Severe storms rumbled across Iowa on Monday, March 6, causing damage in many communities. The storm caused up to 90 mph wind in some areas, hail and rain, according to news reports.
Hail pounded Kansas City, Kansas, as severe thunderstorms hit other parts of Kansas and Missouri.
A tornado touched down in Mercer County, causing damage to houses and barns, the National Weather Service reported.
The National Weather Service is planning to survey the storm damage Tuesday morning, and there have been no reports of injuries associated with the storms as of Tuesday morning, according to NWS.
