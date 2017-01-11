Severe weather blasts Pinole, creates massive hole in road

The storm left a huge hole in Alhambra Valley Road just East of Castro Ranch Road near Pinole. Overflowing creeks and waterways have left several other cities in Contra Costa County to clean up the mud and debris.It happened in the middle of the night as a raging Pinole Creek washed away a huge chunk of Alhambra Valley Road.Residents were shocked by the site. "I think, there's a hole, a big hole. A little excitement in Pinole," said resident Alan Oller."It's pretty crazy." said Jade Deuel-Estep. "Just kind of shocking."In Martinez, deli owner Luigi Daberdaku spent his morning cleaning up after overflowing Alhambra Creek and a saturated watershed pushed a sea of water and mud into downtown. "Like a river," he said. "It was crazy."Heavy rain and high tides overflowed Lake Herman in Benicia, causing several low-lying roadways to flood, prompting officials to declare a local state of emergency.