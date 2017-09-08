HURRICANE IRMA

SFO fills with Irma evacuees from Florida as storm preparation continues

This is an undated image of Hurricane Irma. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
MIAMI (KGO) --
It's a busy night at SFO, but in terms of travels to and from South Florida -- that's nonexistent as Hurricane Irma makes its way there.

VIDEO: Mammoth Hurricane Irma, Jose's scope breathtaking from space

An SFO terminal sign shows a long list of flights Friday night.

But everything to and from South Florida is canceled. One Berkeley woman's mother is stranded in Turks and Caicos after Irma pounded those islands.

"She just texted that she's fine. There's a lot of destruction, trees down -- that type of thing," said Jess Fryer.

Fryer picked up her sister who arrived on a flight from Colorado. She's confident her mom will make it back to Boston where she lives.

RELATED: Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area ahead of Irma

"She's booked on a flight but it only works if the airport is open," Fryer told ABC7 News.

Earlier Friday, Tina Gonzales made it out of Miami to SFO on one of the last possible flights. "It was all sold out -- New York, Boston, Atlanta -- sold out."

It's been a mad dash out of Florida while some California officials landed there to help. PG&E crews from the Bay Area will help Florida Power and Light with expected outages from the storm.

Silicon Valley Air National Guard is headed to Florida as well. Most of the unit just returned from Texas helping to save lives in Hurricane Harvey.

"The flooding there was devastating and heartbreaking, and I imagine this seems like it's going to be even worse," said Eric Valdez.

The unit plans to stay in Florida as long as they're needed.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
