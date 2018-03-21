WEATHER

SFO reporting delays and cancellations because of weather

San Francisco International Airport is reporting 90 cancellations and 85 flight delays because of the weather. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
San Francisco International Airport is experiencing 90 cancellations and 85 flight delays because of the weather, according to the SFO Duty Manager.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's even worse for incoming flights into SFO.

FAA says average delays are 4 hours and 8 minutes for flights into SFO.

The agency posted this message: "Due to WEATHER / WIND, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, CA (SFO). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 4 hours and 8 minutes. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".

Right now, we are watching a storm that ranks a "one" on our storm impact scale today.

It's expected to gain strength throughout the week.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
