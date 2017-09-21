Snow falls in Sierra on last day of summer

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --Talk about a drastic change. The weather went from being hot to snow falling in the Sierra.
RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast
Video shot Wednesday night shows snow falling along the Mount Rose highway just north of Lake Tahoe.
The calendar says late summer, but Mother Nature pays no attention as you can see in the video player above. It snowed Wednesday night in Lake Tahoe and snow showers continue there and across the Sierra during the afternoon.
WATCH VIDEO: Snow falls north of Lake Tahoe
Our first touch of winter are conjuring thoughts of an early start to ski season if not another great snow season. However, it's hard to produce consecutive record snow seasons. The Climate Prediction Center reinforces that and says not so fast. Their forecast shows a likelihood of warmer than average temperatures for October, November and December. As far as precipitation goes, they remain neutral, believing we have equal chances of below average, average and above average rain and snow.
First #Siera #snow of the season dusted Half Dome and #Yosemite late last night and early this morning. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/xYvGG4eApm— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 21, 2017
September snow! Light #snow is falling in the Sierra this morning, down to around 6000 feet elevation (Kingvale). Use caution driving! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lTe7D9fHjB— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 21, 2017
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.