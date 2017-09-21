WEATHER

Snow falls in Sierra on last day of summer

An unexpected surprise came early - it snowed in the Sierra on the last day of summer. Who's ready for the upcoming ski season? (KGO)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --
Talk about a drastic change. The weather went from being hot to snow falling in the Sierra.

Video shot Wednesday night shows snow falling along the Mount Rose highway just north of Lake Tahoe.

The calendar says late summer, but Mother Nature pays no attention as you can see in the video player above. It snowed Wednesday night in Lake Tahoe and snow showers continue there and across the Sierra during the afternoon.

Our first touch of winter are conjuring thoughts of an early start to ski season if not another great snow season. However, it's hard to produce consecutive record snow seasons. The Climate Prediction Center reinforces that and says not so fast. Their forecast shows a likelihood of warmer than average temperatures for October, November and December. As far as precipitation goes, they remain neutral, believing we have equal chances of below average, average and above average rain and snow.

