Snow in Healdsburg surprises and delights locals
People in Healdsburg say the most snow they've seen in years fell Monday. Though it was chilly and treacherous for some, other snow seekers were up for the winter adventure. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
People in Healdsburg say the most snow they've seen in years fell Monday.

RELATED: Wet, cold weather brings snow to some Bay Area peaks

The snow covered Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg in a blanket of white, a beautiful site for sure, but it made driving through it a little treacherous. Some snow seekers were up for the adventure.

There were snowball fights between friends from Santa Rosa who couldn't believe all the white stuff was so close to home. "We were bored," said Owen Sunke. "I said, 'Let's go find some snow.' Cool, you could drive an hour and find it."

"I love it," said the other snowball fight participant Addy Sarasy. "I was in Tahoe just last week, why not come here instead."

Locals say it has been years since it snowed in Healdsburg. The snow is sticking Monday.

"We saw some snow about 10 years ago near Santa Rosa, but nothing on the ground like this," said Adam Vogel of Santa Rosa.
