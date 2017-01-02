Snow in Healdsburg surprises and delights locals

Snow in Sonoma County? Watch this! pic.twitter.com/7RsN8sUH4W — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) January 3, 2017

A cold, wet drive up Hwy 101 in Petaluma. pic.twitter.com/TMVssyDl6S — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) January 3, 2017

People in Healdsburg say the most snow they've seen in years fell Monday.The snow covered Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg in a blanket of white, a beautiful site for sure, but it made driving through it a little treacherous. Some snow seekers were up for the adventure.There were snowball fights between friends from Santa Rosa who couldn't believe all the white stuff was so close to home. "We were bored," said Owen Sunke. "I said, 'Let's go find some snow.' Cool, you could drive an hour and find it.""I love it," said the other snowball fight participant Addy Sarasy. "I was in Tahoe just last week, why not come here instead."Locals say it has been years since it snowed in Healdsburg. The snow is sticking Monday."We saw some snow about 10 years ago near Santa Rosa, but nothing on the ground like this," said Adam Vogel of Santa Rosa.