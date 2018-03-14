Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow

Good news for skiers and snowboarders -- a series of storms is piling up snow in the Sierra Nevada.The National Weather Service says there will be periods of heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday, and again Thursday afternoon into Saturday.Elevations above 3,000 feet can expect one to three feet of snow, while pass elevations could get up to five feet through late Friday.The weather service warns that drivers may experience whiteout conditions, chain controls and road closures.A backcountry avalanche watch has been issued for the central Sierra between Yuba and Ebbetts passes, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.Wednesday's Winter Storm Warning expires at 11 p.m. But another, more potent storm is already waiting to take its place.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday. A watch means be prepared. Chains will be required on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.Once this storm is upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning at 5 p.m. Thursday you can expect any roads cleaned between now and then to become snow covered again. Breezy conditions will also limit visibility. Travel is not recommended once the warning begins. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. You can access the latest road conditions by calling 511.