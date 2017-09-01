South Bay swelters in heat wave

They didn't know it was going to be so hot -- a bride and groom were sweating through their ceremony in a church without air conditioning Friday afternoon.Then it was on to the wedding party photo shoot in San Jose's rose garden. The bride in a beaded gown and groom in a three piece suit had to laugh at the situation. They still proclaimed it was the best day.Nearby, an ice cream truck rolled to a stop. You might assume the heat wave made for big sales-but the driver said no. He said it's too hot, nobody's outside and he hadn't sold any ice cream. Go figure.He might have tried a street in the Willow Glen neighborhood that lost power.PG&E crews on scene told ABC7 News the problem was most likely heat related. Neighbors were sitting on their porches with their front doors open.One woman said it was getting pretty miserable in the house without air conditioning.There are multiple cooling centers open in San Jose and Santa Clara County.