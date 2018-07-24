DROUGHT

South Bay water reservoir levels below average halfway through summer

Summer's half over, and water levels in the South Bay are below normal. But, officials aren't panicking. (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Summer's half over, and water levels in the South Bay are below normal. But, officials aren't panicking.

The 11 reservoirs in the Santa Clara Valley Water District are at 44 percent of capacity. And at 73 percent of the 20-year average.

While the warmest temperature months are still ahead, groundwater storage is expected to be at normal levels at the end of the year.

State-mandated water conservation goals were lifted last year. Yet many water agencies are asking consumers to reduce usage by 20 percent compared to 2013.
Across the Santa Clara Valey, consumers are exceeding the voluntary goal.

"We're still seeing a 22 percent reduction, so the community's still responding well," water supply and conservation manager Jerry de la Piedra said.

Conservation is helping to balance supply and demand.

