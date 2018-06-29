WEATHER

Spare the Air alert in effect for Bay Area on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There is a Spare the Air Alert in effect in the Bay Area for Saturday, June 30, 2018.

VIDEO: Get the full AccuWeather forecast here

What are Spare the Air days?

Air quality in the Bay Area can be unhealthy at times throughout the year.

Spare the Air Alerts are called when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful to young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Find out more about what the Air District is doing to address climate change in the nine-county Bay Area. Spare the Air-Cool the Climate is a blueprint for tackling regional air pollution and climate pollutants while improving the health of Bay Area residents for the next several decades. Check out the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's video about their vision on climate change:



On Spare the Air days or nights, there is no free transit.

Here's a list of simple things the public can do to make clean air choices every day:

  • Bike to work or around town

  • Take public transit

  • Work at home or telecommute

  • Carpool and link your errands to reduce driving

  • Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers

  • Reduce household energy use

  • Don't use lighter fluid on the barbecue

  • Avoid using aerosol spray cleaners, paints and hairspray


The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the Bay Area. For more information about Spare the Air, visit www.sparetheair.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherspare the airair qualitybay area air quality management districtgreenhouse gascarbon monoxideclimate changeSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseMarinNapaSonomaLivermoreLos GatosHollisterSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Weather Forecast: Summer surge begins
Bay Area Spare the Air website
Bay Area Air Quality Management District website
WEATHER
Pawnee Fire grows to 13,700 acres, 40 percent contained
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Pawnee Fire evacuations lifted for Spring Valley community
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
More weather
WEATHER
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
Weather Forecast: Summer surge begins
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Red flag fire conditions have East Bay crews on alert
More Weather
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Show More
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News