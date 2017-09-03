WEATHER

Spare the Air Alert in effect for Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There is a Spare the Air Alert in effect for the Bay Area through Monday, Septemeber 4, 2017, Labor Day.

What are Spare the Air days?

Air quality in the Bay Area can be unhealthy at times throughout the year.

Spare the Air Alerts are called when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Find out more about what the Air District is doing to address climate change in the nine-county Bay Area. Spare the Air-Cool the Climate is a blueprint for tackling regional air pollution and climate pollutants while improving the health of Bay Area residents for the next several decades. Check out the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's video about their vision on climate change:



On Spare the Air days or nights, there is no free transit.

Here's a list of simple things the public can do to make clean air choices every day:

  • Bike to work or around town

  • Take public transit

  • Work at home or telecommute

  • Carpool and link your errands to reduce driving

  • Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers

  • Reduce household energy use

  • Don't use lighter fluid on the barbecue

  • Avoid using aerosol spray cleaners, paints and hairspray


The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the Bay Area. For more information about Spare the Air, visit www.sparetheair.org
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherspare the airair qualitybay area air quality management districtgreenhouse gascarbon monoxideclimate changeSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseMarinNapaSonomaLivermoreLos GatosHollisterSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Spare the Air website
Bay Area Air Quality Management District website
WEATHER
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
East Bay high school football games delayed due to extreme heat
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
Record heat sets record, scorches San Francisco
More weather
WEATHER
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
14 treated for heat-related issues at Pleasanton event
Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
More Weather
Top Stories
La Tuna Fire chars nearly 5,900 acres, threatens homes
Walter Becker, Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, dies
North Korea says it tested hydrogen bomb; Trump denounces its 'hostile' behavior
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
State Dept. closes Russian consulate in SF, inspections clear
Suspect formally charged with Temple student's murder
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
Show More
14 treated for heat-related issues at Pleasanton event
Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
South Korean military says North has conducted sixth nuclear test
La Tuna Fire grows to 5,000 acres, 10 percent containment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More Photos