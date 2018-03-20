WEATHER

Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Welcome to spring, 2018. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Welcome to spring, 2018! The season began today at 9:15 AM Pacific time, but the weather that accompanied its arrival didn't seem very spring-like.

We have had light to moderate rain, occasionally gusty wind, and a winter-like chill in the air.

FORECAST: Spring storm door opens

Temperatures may rise a few degrees tomorrow, but rainy and windy conditions will persist for the next two days, finally tapering off to light showers on Friday.

If you're hoping for weather that actually looks and feels like spring-sunnier, milder, drier--this weekend may be more to your liking.

KEEP SCROLLING: Helpful weather stories, resources for when it gets rainy where you live.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
EMBED More News Videos

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

RELATED: ABC7's Storm Impact Scale explained

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrainwindfloodingflash floodingspringstormSan FranciscoSanta RosaOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast: Rainy, gusty conditions continue
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
AccuWeather forecast: Rainy, gusty conditions continue
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
More Weather
Top Stories
Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
Warriors poised to welcome back Stephen Curry later this week
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
San Mateo jury awards former MLB pitcher $2.3M after hand broken in assault
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Developers pour into San Francisco for gaming conference
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
'Weed and music' coming to Berkeley's Telegraph Ave
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Berkeley police say missing 8-year-old has been located
More News
Top Video
Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
More Video