WEATHER

Stinson Beach parking lot partially reopened after storm damage

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Park Service says the parking lot at Stinson Beach is now partially reopened after it was heavily damaged during a storm. (KGO-TV)

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Park Service says the parking lot at Stinson Beach is now partially reopened after it was heavily damaged during a storm.

RELATED: Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding

The northern parking lot and northern bathrooms will remain closed while crews continue to make repairs.

A deluge of rain last week overflowed a nearby creek, flooding the parking lot and causing part of it to collapse.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Click here for a look at weather where you live.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damagefloodingflash floodingnational park serviceparkingmarin countyStinson Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
AccuWeather forecast for Saturday evening
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Saturday evening
Surfers in Santa Cruz excited about big waves
Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
More Weather
Top Stories
CHP officer sees shots fired from passing vehicle in Richmond
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
Members of Congress react to US strike on Syria
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Body found in Russian River in Geyserville
Suspect arrested after San Francisco hit-and-run
Kane-led Sharks aim for 2-0 series lead vs. Ducks
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
Show More
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
US strike in Syria targets military, chemical weapons sites
Smaller migrant caravan departs Mexico City for U.S.
Warriors say Curry progressing, will be reevaluated in 1 week
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
More News