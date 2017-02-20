Storm brings flooding concerns, damaging winds to Bay Area

As the rain falls, the waterways are once again rising in the Bay Area. Communities facing flooding can't take a holiday from the anxiety hard rain brings.In East Palo Alto, workers repaired potholes, using sandbags to make the roads a little smoother. All this rainfall has taken a toll on lots of roads and highways with erosion and potholes. Crews are also monitoring the San Francisquito Creek which often floods often floods when debris gets trapped under a bridge at East Bayshore Road."We have drainage ditches, but they can't really handle the amount of water going through so we put these out. Also the amount of traffic we have on these roads, the heavy trucks, we try to keep it packed down solid," said Douglas Artz, Specialty Towing.In Portola Valley, it's going to take a lot more than sandbags to fix a section of roadway. The Los Trancos Creek bank along Arastradero Road near Alpine Road is eroding. There's now a 10 foot drop off and with a storm coming -- residents are fearing the worst.In Martinez, residents are bracing for the worst with this storm. Sandbags are lining downtown storefronts. People there are keeping a close eye on Alhambra Creek, as the current swells.In San Francisco, a flood-prone neighborhood in the Mission District is ready for today's storm. Flood barriers are up along 17th and Folsom Streets. This area often floods during heavy rains, like what we're experiencing this morning.