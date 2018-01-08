Storm brings heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The strongest storm of the season so far has arrived in the Bay Area. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale and will bring heavy rain at times, strong winds and flooding concerns for parts of the North Bay.
TIMING:
Light showers for the AM Rush
Heavier rain begins to arrive midday.
Heaviest rain will occur after 3pm (yellows/orange colors below) making a mess of the PM Rush
Actions winds down as we approach Midnight.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH:
Over our recent burn scars Monday Evening.
Possibility of mudslides/debris flows/flash flooding.
WIND ADVISORY:
Power outages/trees down possible.
Strongest winds likely Monday evening between 5pm - 10pm with frequent gusts over 30mph.
SIERRA SNOWFALL:
4"-7" at pass level by Tuesday PM
1-2 Feet highest peaks.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.