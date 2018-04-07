WEATHER

Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area

The strength of the storm has tapered off in the Bay Area, but residents are dealing with downed trees and several outages through the region. (KGO-TV)

The strength of the storm has tapered off in the Bay Area, but residents are dealing with downed trees and several outages through the region.

A massive 150 foot tree came down in Mill Valley on Bigelow Avenue early this morning. The fallen tree has knocked out powerlines which has triggered an outage for the surrounding neighborhood. Crews do not have an estimate when power will be restored.



A large tree also came down in Walnut Creek last night, blocking Tice Valley Boulevard. The tree took down some power lines and you can see sparking and smoking could be seen. The CHP closed the street until the tree and the wires could be removed.

In San Francisco, power was knocked out to 10,800 customers in the Nob Hill and Tenderloin neighborhoods. PG&E said the outage was caused by an underground equipment failure and have not said if it was weather related.

In Alameda, dozens of homes were without power on New Grand and San Jose Streets. Alameda Municipal Power says the outage was caused by a blown transformer. Crews are working to replace the transformer. They say it will be several hours before power is restored.

A large oak tree fell in Millbrae, across Arroyo Seco off Hillcrest Boulevard last night blocking the only exit from the cul de sac. Public works crews were on scene to clear out the fallen tree. The tree was in the front yard of a home, but luckily fell into the street and no one was hurt.

In Sonoma County, a CHP officer hydro-planed into a flooded ditch last night. The officer was not injured, but a tow truck had to pull the CHP vehicle free.

