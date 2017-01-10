WEATHER

Storm floods streets in Corte Madera
Some Corte Madera residents are concerned as Tuesday's King Tide is inching higher and higher closer to homes. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) --
Some Corte Madera residents were concerned as Tuesday's King Tide inched higher and closer to homes.


Streets in parts of the city are flooded, but the good news is the King Tide is now receding.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

One man told ABC7 News this is not the worst flooding he's seen. "Not in the immediate area, we're not flooded inside the house. It just comes up onto the sidewalks and a little bit on the lawns," he said.


Drivers in the area are encouraged to drive with precaution as it is difficult to assess how deep the water on flooded streets in parts of the city.
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area


A Flash Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory have been issued for several Bay Area counties. A High Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to midnight, with gusts up to 50 mph.

weatherfloodingrainwindstormsevere weatherwinter stormCorte Madera
