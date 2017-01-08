SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --PG&E is reporting that 33,205 customers are currently without power across the Bay Area as a massive storm moves through the area. Click here for a full map of which areas are impacted.
There are an estimated 8,627 customers without power on the Peninsula, 2,751 without power in the East Bay, 14,000 in the North Bay and 1,939 in San Francisco.
If your car gets hit by a power pole, you are advised to stay away from the ground near your vehicle. If you are inside the vehicle, stay inside and keep people away since the area could be charged.
PG&E has a resource page here that has tips on how to stay safe during power outages.
PG&E is asking that you report safety concerns to 1(800) 743-5000. If you see a downed line call 911 immediately.
Crews working safely & quickly as possible to restore power. Visit the outage map to report/view outages: https://t.co/ThkrGRkvJN?#CAStorm pic.twitter.com/NVL9Rt4UzS— PG&E (@PGE4Me) January 8, 2017
