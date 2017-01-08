WEATHER

Storm knocks out power to 33,205 customers across Bay Area

This PG&E map shows power outages across the Bay Area as of 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2016. (Photo by PG&E)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
PG&E is reporting that 33,205 customers are currently without power across the Bay Area as a massive storm moves through the area. Click here for a full map of which areas are impacted.

WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7

There are an estimated 8,627 customers without power on the Peninsula, 2,751 without power in the East Bay, 14,000 in the North Bay and 1,939 in San Francisco.

If your car gets hit by a power pole, you are advised to stay away from the ground near your vehicle. If you are inside the vehicle, stay inside and keep people away since the area could be charged.

PG&E has a resource page here that has tips on how to stay safe during power outages.

PG&E is asking that you report safety concerns to 1(800) 743-5000. If you see a downed line call 911 immediately.
MORE: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherrainwindflash floodingfloodingSanta ClaraSan JosePalo AltoEast Palo Alto
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Storm brings torrential rain, flooding to North Bay
STORMWATCH: Accuweather Forecast for Sunday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
STORMWATCH: Sandbag locations across the Bay Area
WEATHER
STORMWATCH: Accuweather Forecast for Sunday afternoon
Storm brings torrential rain, flooding to North Bay
VIDEO: Drone captures Napa River rising
Reports of downed trees in San Francisco result in 7 displacements
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm brings torrential rain, flooding to North Bay
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead after car found submerged in Oakland
2 minors rescued from lake near Watsonville
Reports of downed trees in San Francisco result in 7 displacements
Show More
STORMWATCH: Accuweather Forecast for Sunday afternoon
STORMWATCH: Sandbag locations across the Bay Area
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Tree falls in 50 mph winds killing East Bay woman
Bay Area storm warnings for Sunday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
More Photos