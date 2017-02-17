STORM DAMAGE

Storm knocks out power for 78,700 in Santa Cruz area

Power lines are seen during a storm in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
Heavy winds and falling tree limbs has downed numerous power poles in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties this morning, leaving 78,700 PG&E customers without power, according to PG&E officials.

Two transmission poles on the Central Coast were brought down and a PG&E substation in Salinas, where 31,200 people are currently experiencing an outage, was also affected.

Winds as fast as 69 mph were reported at the Salinas airport starting at 5:30 a.m., PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said.

PG&E crews from other services areas are responding to the South Bay and Central Coast to help restore power, but in many cases downed vegetation is making it difficult for crews to access sites and complete repairs.

Officials expect more outages to crop up throughout the day as heavy winds continue to blow in the area, Tostado said.

Residents who come across downed lines or power poles should stay away and call 911 immediately.

"We are facing very dangerous situations," Tostado said.

Some 43,430 Santa Clara County residents are experiencing outages, including 23,067 in San Jose, 9,740 in Morgan Hill and 6,622 in Gilroy.
The outage includes Mineta San Jose International Airport. The airport-wide outage started at 9:55 a.m., airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said, adding that wind gusts at the airport had been reported to be as fast as 45 mph.

Southwest Airlines had already canceled 17 flights due to weather in Southern California today.

The airport is fully operational on generator power, but some airlines may experience delays.

Not far from the airport, Interstate Highway 880 is closed in both directions near Bascom Avenue due to downed power lines across the freeway, according to fire officials.
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagepower outagePG&Ewindwind damagetree fallSanta Cruz
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
STORM DAMAGE
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
FEMA stocking supplies in case of another Oroville Dam emergency
Anderson Reservoir flood concerns, Oroville Dam repairs
Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill is at risk of overflowing
More storm damage
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill is at risk of overflowing
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
More Weather
Top Stories
Gunman identified as Jesse Enjaian, East Oakland
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
1 dead after car goes into water in Oakland
Storm triggers flooding concerns at Anderson Reservoir
Show More
Person affiliated with Fairfield school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Instructor saves falling toddler with 1 hand
YAGP brings high stakes, high pressure ballet to San Mateo
Parents say over-the-counter medicine is sickening kids
South Bay Muslim community joins together to talk travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
More Photos