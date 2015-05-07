WEATHER

Storm pummels Sierra with snow, powerful wind gusts

Snow is seen in Placer County, Calif. on May 7, 2015. (KGO-TV)

TRUCKEE, Calif. --
Another winter storm dumped record-breaking rain on Reno and pummeled the Sierra Nevada with 3 feet of snow on Tuesday, triggering an avalanche that buried a major highway near Lake Tahoe.

Up to another foot of snow was possible overnight with winds gusting up to 100 mph over the ridgetops above Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning remained in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.


Flood watches and warnings continued into Wednesday along the Sierra's eastern front along the California line north of Reno and across much of northern Nevada along the Interstate 80 corridor from Winnemucca to Elko. In Elko County, gusty winds ahead of the cold front topped 65 mph near Jarbidge along the Idaho line and Great Basin National Park on the Utah line.
