While many Bay Area residents watched ponding on the roads Tuesday morning, people living in the Santa Cruz Mountains watched mudslides and a rising river.Homes in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz had a close up view of the raging San Lorenzo River, which went over the flood stage at one spot.But, residents in Felton didn't mind the mud. "You can't control anything, really. When they come around and tell us it's rising. We've got to take our vehicles right there and take them to Safeway. So, the cars don't start getting flooded out," Ross Williams told ABC7 News.Highway 9 was blocked off for several miles because of mud slides. The CHP reported several trees down, blocking roads in the mountains, making life tough for commuters. "Well, I guess I don't take Highway 9 usually just because of that because so often there is a tree down or a slide. Mostly I just listen to the news early and hear if there's any closure and just go and see what happens. And hope for the best. And hope for the best," Georgina Dews said.The pouring rain did make for some beautiful scenery, creating several waterfalls along Highway 9.