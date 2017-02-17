This uprooted tree split this parked car in Capitola. Crews are restoring power to several homes . The tree struck a power pole. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/wW9on9yiDi — Lonni Rivera (@lonnirivera) February 17, 2017

Wind has been toppling trees as another round of storms pressed north through the Bay Area Friday.A tree fell down at Argonaut Ct. and Mowry Ave. in Fremont while power crews and cutting companies were also busy in Santa Cruz County.A car was crushed by a tree that fell on the 3000 block of Park Avenue north of Soquel. Nobody was inside the car at the time.On the other side of Park Avenue a eucalyptus tree crashed down into the backyard of several homes. Crews had to close down the road to remove the tree piece by piece. "With the winds, strong winds one of the eucalyptus fell and hit a house up there," Migue Ventura with Community Tree Service Company told ABC7.A family living inside one of the homes was still assessing the damage to their chimney, but fortunately no one was injured.Wind from the storms knocked out power to nearly 80,000 residents in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.