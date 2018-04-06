Storm triggers Flood Watch to North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains

A strong storm hitting the Bay Area has triggered a Flood Watch for the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains until Saturday at 11 a.m. Marin and Sonoma Counties were under a Flood Advisory until 5:30 a.m. Friday.The storm will bring up to an inch of rain in the South Bay and up to 3 inches of rain in the North Bay today. Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 to 45 mph..The storm ranks 3 on our Storm Impact Scale and is causing flooding on roads and small streams. The rain will also bring debris flows on burn scars. Mud and rocks slides are possible. Small hail and lightning are in the forecast later today.Rainy and windy conditions will continue through the evening commute and into the overnight hours Friday and early Saturday morning. The storm will quickly move out of the Bay Area by mid-morning Saturday, as skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, but periods of light rain and showers will return by the middle of next week.People who live in the Santa Cruz Mountains are all too familiar with the damage that can come from heavy rain-so they're doing everything they can to prepare ahead of the Pineapple Express.Santa Cruz County officials are warning residents to be ready for low-lying urban flooding and power outages because of the wind associated with the storm.Emergency Services Manager, Rosemary Anderson, said people should have battery-operated flashlights, radios, non-perishable food and water on hand just in case.She also asked that people stay off the roads if possible as driving conditions will be dangerous.Anyone who does have to drive should be very cautious.The county does not anticipate rivers and streams overflowing their banks... but they will be monitored 24-7 by Anderson and the flood control management team.Falling trees are always a concern, so people should avoid wooded areas.