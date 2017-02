Storm triggers flooding and rescues in Sonoma County

A graphic revealing rainfall potential in the Bay Area for Tuesday, February 7, 2017 is seen in this image.

A graphic revealing a flash flood watch for parts of the Bay Area Monday, February 6, 2017 through Tuesday, February 7, 2017. is seen in this undated image.

A graphic revealing a wind advisory for the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday, February 6, 2017 and February 7, 2017 is seen in this undated image.

The Bay Area is waking up to a pounding storm this morning. Relentless rain turned a popular highway in the North Bay into a river.Highway 121 near Highway 12 flooded in Schellville overnight. Three cars got stuck in the flooding and six people were rescued by firefighters. All of the rescued are expected to be okay.Tuesday's storm is a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale . Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain throughout the day.The higher rainfall total and potential for flooding meet level 3 storm criteria.High tide will be occurring at 8 a.m., which will coincide with when the heaviest rain will be coming down in the central bay region.Current hydro-logic predictions reveal there will be minor flooding in nearby areas of Alameda Creek, Russian River and Guadalupe River.