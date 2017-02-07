Storm triggers flooding concerns in Bay Area

SCHELLVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Santa Cruz Counties. Authorities have activated the Siren Warning System in San Anselmo and Fairfax where flooding is already occurring in Fairfax Creek and is imminent of San Anselmo Creek. Impacted residents are advised to evacuate to higher ground immediately and avoid downtown and creek areas.
Fairfax Creek flooding, San Anselmo/Corte Madera
Creek to flood Mill Valley pic.twitter.com/JSFRzLWioJ
San Lorenzo River in Felton to flood. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/LKXK1DkHxp
Flash flooding occurring or imminent across entire Napa Valley. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/wRe2Zs3rK3
Relentless rain has also turned a popular highway in the North Bay into a river. Highway 121 near Highway 12 flooded in Schellville overnight. Three cars got stuck in the flooding and six people were rescued by firefighters. All of the rescued are expected to be okay.
Tuesday's storm is a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale. Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain throughout the day.
The higher rainfall total and potential for flooding meet level 3 storm criteria.
High tide will be occurring at 8 a.m., which will coincide with when the heaviest rain will be coming down in the central bay region.
Current hydro-logic predictions reveal there will be minor flooding in nearby areas of Alameda Creek, Russian River and Guadalupe River.
