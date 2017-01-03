WEATHER

Storms bring snow and rain to Bay Area

Snow in Sonoma County, California, Monday, January 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

A series of storms are bringing snow to some of the Bay Area's highest peaks. The storm's intensity will increase, with flooding possible in some regions later today.

People in Healdsburg say the storm has brought the most snow they've seen in years. The snow covered Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg in a blanket of white. There is also snow in Santa Clara County where Hwy 130 is closed at Mount Hamilton. Snow could also been seen along Highway 29 at the summit of Mount Saint Helena yesterday. The summit is about 2,200 feet high. Snow was reported as low as 2,000 feet.
If your commute takes you over the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco, lanes are limited for today's morning commute.

Southbound traffic from Marin County into San Francisco, commuters usually have four lanes available, Tuesday morning they only have three. That's because the moveable barrier is broken. Engineers don't know what caused the problem but are hoping to fix it today. An average of 50,000 commuters cross this bridge every day.

In the Sierra, chains are required because of dangerous driving conditions. Caltrans shut down seven miles of I-80, east of Truckee, yesterday after drivers started to spin-out. It's now open again. Several inches of snow have fallen and there's much more to come. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning. Some areas could see more than three feet of snow this week.
With all the rain we're seeing, officials hope the first snowpack survey of the season brings good news about the drought. Officials will take readings from the snow along Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe this morning. California gets a third of its water from the snowpack.

It's too soon to know whether we've gotten enough rain and snow to move closer to ending the five-year drought. The snowpack is usually at its deepest around April 1, so weather watchers won't know with certainty what kind of wet season it has been until then.

