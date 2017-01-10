Rain and wind knocked out power, and forced road closures across Sonoma County Tuesday as a series of strong storms moved through the Bay Area.Some stores were left in the dark on Main Street in Sebastopol. "If anybody is out, I really suggest you go home, and that's what we're doing. We're going home," shop owner Joanna Gilbert said.Highway 128 was shut down by the CHP and Caltrans near Healdsburg because of a series of mudslides along the road.In Petaluma, the river through downtown crept right up to the banks near the D Street Bridge. The Petaluma River has risen several feet in the last few days.Most residents welcomed the rain, but weren't so happy about the wind. "It's very, very windy. We already have one broken umbrella," Gigi Vicente said.