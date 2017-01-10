WEATHER

Storms cause flooding, power outages in Sebastopol, Healdsburg
EMBED </>More News Videos

A series of strong storms caused power outages and road closures in Sebastopol and other parts of Sonoma County Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

by Sergio Quintana
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) --
Rain and wind knocked out power, and forced road closures across Sonoma County Tuesday as a series of strong storms moved through the Bay Area.

Some stores were left in the dark on Main Street in Sebastopol. "If anybody is out, I really suggest you go home, and that's what we're doing. We're going home," shop owner Joanna Gilbert said.

Highway 128 was shut down by the CHP and Caltrans near Healdsburg because of a series of mudslides along the road.
In Petaluma, the river through downtown crept right up to the banks near the D Street Bridge. The Petaluma River has risen several feet in the last few days.

Most residents welcomed the rain, but weren't so happy about the wind. "It's very, very windy. We already have one broken umbrella," Gigi Vicente said.
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagewindpower outageroad closurerainfloodingSebastopol
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Mandatory evacuation ordered for San Anselmo
Moderate storm floods streets in Corte Madera
Storms push Uvas Reservoir near Morgan Hill over capacity
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
More Weather
Top Stories
President Barack Obama says goodbye to nation in farewell address
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
Storm melts hillside near Silverado Trail
Oakland police search for suspects in shooting that injured one
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
Tree limb on tracks causes massive BART delays
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Show More
Russian River expected to crest even higher
LA wins out over SF for George Lucas' museum
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero
Moderate storm floods streets in Corte Madera
More News
Top Video
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
Storm melts hillside near Silverado Trail
BEFORE & AFTER: Dramatic water pictures following recent storms
President Barack Obama says goodbye to nation in farewell address
More Video