WEATHER

STORMWATCH: Accuweather forecast for Sunday afternoon
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Accuweather forecast . (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

The strong storm continues to move throughout the Bay Area today but has been downgraded from a 4 to a 2 on our Storm Impact Scale starting at 1 p.m. The storm will remain at a 2 for the rest of today and drop to a 1 overnight through tomorrow. Hydroplaning is now Moderate with the heaviest and steadiest rain heading east. Power Outages are now High. The "Storm Concerns" start lowering after 3 p.m. Tomorrow morning's commute will be damp.

The storm is still a 4-Major on our Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Concord: 62/51
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 63/52
Redwood City: 64/50
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 65/51
Santa Rosa: 61/45

Coast
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 49 - 52 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

Monday:
Periods of light rain tomorrow with highs 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
1 dead after car found submerged in Oakland
Storm knocks out power to 42,100 across Bay Area
Storm brings torrential rain, flooding to North Bay
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm brings torrential rain, flooding to North Bay
Storm knocks out power to 42,100 across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
1 dead after car found submerged in Oakland
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Tree falls in 50 mph winds killing East Bay woman
Show More
Bay Area storm warnings for Sunday
Cal fires head coach Sonny Dykes
Los Gatos Mom, son die after family falls into frozen pond
Rain hits Bay Area, residents prepare for wet conditions
VIDEO: 7 things to know about Sunday's major storm
More News
Top Video
Storm brings torrential rain, flooding to North Bay
1 dead after car found submerged in Oakland
Tree falls in 50 mph winds killing East Bay woman
Rain hits Bay Area, residents prepare for wet conditions
More Video