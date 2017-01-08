STORMWATCH: Accuweather forecast for Sunday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.
The strong storm continues to move throughout the Bay Area today but has been downgraded from a 4 to a 2 on our Storm Impact Scale starting at 1 p.m. The storm will remain at a 2 for the rest of today and drop to a 1 overnight through tomorrow. Hydroplaning is now Moderate with the heaviest and steadiest rain heading east. Power Outages are now High. The "Storm Concerns" start lowering after 3 p.m. Tomorrow morning's commute will be damp.
The storm is still a 4-Major on our Storm Impact Scale.
Concord: 62/51
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 63/52
Redwood City: 64/50
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 65/51
Santa Rosa: 61/45
Coast
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 49 - 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Wet & Windy
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Moderate then Light Rain
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
Monday:
Periods of light rain tomorrow with highs 10 to 15 degrees cooler.
