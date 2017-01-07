WEATHER

STORMWATCH: Accuweather Saturday evening forecast
Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

A major storm arriving late tonight has prompted a flash flood watch for the entire Bay Area. A wind advisory and wind warning, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour is in effect through Sunday. Tomorrow's highs will range from 62 degrees to 68 degrees.

Tomorrow's storm system ranks 4 on our Storm Impact Scale, the strongest and highest-ranking storm to hit the Bay Area since we introduced the Storm Impact Scale two years ago.

VIDEO: The ABC7 Storm Impact Scale explained; Here's what the ratings mean

Rainfall potential for the weekend ranges from 3 to 5 inches generally, and 5 to 10 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains. With such heavy rain and strong winds, there are concerns about localized flooding, downed trees and power lines, power outages, mudslides, hydroplaning, and debris flows in the burn scar areas of last year's wildfires. Rain will begin to taper off Sunday evening, with lingering showers into Monday.

Concord: 52/62
Fremont: 56/62
Redwood City: 55/63
San Francisco: 55/58
San Jose: 57/63
Santa Rosa: 54/58

Coast
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy
Lows: In the 50s
TOMORROW: Rainy & windy
Highs: In the 60s

East Bay
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing
Lows: In the 50s
TOMORROW: Rainy & windy
HIGHS: In the 60s

East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing
Lows: In the 50s
TOMORROW: Rainy & windy
HIGHS: near 60

North Bay
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing
Lows: In the low 50s
TOMORROW: Rainy & windy
HIGHS: In the 60s

Peninsula
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing
LOWS: In the mid 50s
TOMORROW: Rainy & windy
HIGHS: In the 60s

South Bay
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing
LOWS: In the 50s
TOMORROW: Rain & wind
HIGHS: In the 60s

Sunday:
A dry start, rain by evening.
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

